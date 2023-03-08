Aging & Style
Man pleads guilty to machine gun possession used in fatal shooting of fireman

FILE — An off-duty KCFD firefighter was shot and killed at the Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.
FILE — An off-duty KCFD firefighter was shot and killed at the Road Star gas station at the corner of US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 23-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful possession of a firearm that was used in a fatal shooting.

Ja’Von Taylor pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possessing a machine gun and a count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The shooting took place at the Liquor Land in the 11100 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Independence on Oct. 6, 2022.

Federal charging documents for Ja’Von Taylor stated surveillance video showed Taylor and a victim, later identified as Tony Santi, fighting over a firearm Taylor was holding outside the gas station. The gun had an extended magazine, federal prosecutors stated.

A woman who was a passenger with Taylor got a hold of the firearm and fired a round, apparently shooting Santi in the back. Santi, an off-duty fireman with the Kansas City Fire Department, died from his injuries.

A search of Taylor’s vehicle resulted in the finding of a Glock machine gun, a broken extended magazine, and a 15-round magazine. Taylor told investigators that he bought the gun from a guy off the street a few months ago for $500, according to federal prosecutors.

A probable cause document stated Taylor was a convicted felon out of Missouri for first-degree robbery.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in federal prison without parole. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 3, 2023.

