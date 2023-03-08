KDADS awards $500K to support suicide prevention organizations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has awarded $525,000 to address the ongoing suicide crisis in Kansas.

On Wednesday, March 8, Governor Laura Kelly announced that 15 community organizations have received $35,000 each to develop community-specific strategies to prevent suicide among at-risk Kansans

The allocation of $1.5 million in state general funds to KDADS’ Behavioral Health Services Commission by Governor Kelly in the fiscal year 2023 will help strengthen and expand suicide prevention efforts across Kansas.

“Improving mental health in every community is essential to creating a healthy, thriving Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing in organizations that directly work with Kansans in crisis, we are furthering our mission to prevent suicide and ensure every Kansan can access the mental health services he or she needs.”

Governor Laura Kelly said these 15 organizations across the state will engage in community and evidence-based suicide prevention services and activities that prevent suicidial behavior, reduce suicidal ideation, attempts and deaths, and address shared risk and protective factors.

Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan – Manhattan

Clay County Health Department – Clay Center

DCCCA – Lawrence

Finney County Community Health Coalition – Garden City

Kansas Black Leadership Council – Lawrence

Johnson County Mental Health Center – Mission, Olathe, Shawnee

Miami County Health Department – Paola

Nemaha County Community Hospital – Seneca

Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center – Chanute

Prime Fit Youth Foundation – Wichita

Republic County Health Department – Belleville

Flint Hills Volunteer Center – Manhattan

Suicide Prevention of Cowley County – Arkansas City

Wichita State University – Wichita

Youth Educational Empowerment Program – Wichita

“Financial support for local suicide prevention efforts is a significant investment in the suicide prevention infrastructure of Kansas,” said KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andrew Brown. “KDADS is working strategically with local partners to reduce the number of suicide deaths in Kansas, and these grants will strengthen prevention strategies in these local communities and promote a prevention mindset.”

Governor Kelly said grantees will be required to create a plan that includes conducting a community assessment, building suicide prevention infrastructure, addressing cultural competency, and ensuring suicide prevention efforts are evidence-based. Grantees will receive continued support from KDADS and the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide, emphasizing diversity and inclusion. These grants will serve individuals of all ages.

