Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KDADS awards $500K to support suicide prevention organizations

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has awarded $525,000 to address the...
The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has awarded $525,000 to address the ongoing suicide crisis in Kansas.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has awarded $525,000 to address the ongoing suicide crisis in Kansas.

On Wednesday, March 8, Governor Laura Kelly announced that 15 community organizations have received $35,000 each to develop community-specific strategies to prevent suicide among at-risk Kansans

The allocation of $1.5 million in state general funds to KDADS’ Behavioral Health Services Commission by Governor Kelly in the fiscal year 2023 will help strengthen and expand suicide prevention efforts across Kansas.

“Improving mental health in every community is essential to creating a healthy, thriving Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “By investing in organizations that directly work with Kansans in crisis, we are furthering our mission to prevent suicide and ensure every Kansan can access the mental health services he or she needs.”

Governor Laura Kelly said these 15 organizations across the state will engage in community and evidence-based suicide prevention services and activities that prevent suicidial behavior, reduce suicidal ideation, attempts and deaths, and address shared risk and protective factors.

  • Boys & Girls Club of Manhattan – Manhattan
  • Clay County Health Department – Clay Center
  • DCCCA – Lawrence
  • Finney County Community Health Coalition – Garden City
  • Kansas Black Leadership Council – Lawrence
  • Johnson County Mental Health Center – Mission, Olathe, Shawnee
  • Miami County Health Department – Paola
  • Nemaha County Community Hospital – Seneca
  • Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center – Chanute
  • Prime Fit Youth Foundation – Wichita
  • Republic County Health Department – Belleville
  • Flint Hills Volunteer Center – Manhattan
  • Suicide Prevention of Cowley County – Arkansas City
  • Wichita State University – Wichita
  • Youth Educational Empowerment Program – Wichita

“Financial support for local suicide prevention efforts is a significant investment in the suicide prevention infrastructure of Kansas,” said KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andrew Brown. “KDADS is working strategically with local partners to reduce the number of suicide deaths in Kansas, and these grants will strengthen prevention strategies in these local communities and promote a prevention mindset.”

Governor Kelly said grantees will be required to create a plan that includes conducting a community assessment, building suicide prevention infrastructure, addressing cultural competency, and ensuring suicide prevention efforts are evidence-based. Grantees will receive continued support from KDADS and the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition to reduce the stigma surrounding suicide, emphasizing diversity and inclusion. These grants will serve individuals of all ages.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
generic crash
Ambulance stolen at hospital crashes into 4 vehicles, causing injuries
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

FILE
Report ranks Kansas cities among best to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in
FILE
Dems call for bills to lower property taxes as high valuation notices received
A house is moved in Miami Co. on March 8, 2023.
Miami Co. roads close as roving house moves to new home
Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader on her high school’s cheer squad and has quickly become an...
‘You can be you’: Lone Southeast HS cheerleader an inspiration to young women