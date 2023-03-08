KCPD looking for missing, endangered woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing and endangered 31-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday.

The police said Elecia Avenetti last spoke to her family on Monday at 11:53 a.m.

It is unknown where she last was, but they think she is in the KCMO area.

They also don’t know what she was last wearing.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her mental and physical wellbeing.

If you know where she is, contact the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.