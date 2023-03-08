Aging & Style
KCPD looking for missing, endangered woman

Elecia Avenetti.
Elecia Avenetti.(Provided by the KCPD)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing and endangered 31-year-old woman who was last heard from on Monday.

The police said Elecia Avenetti last spoke to her family on Monday at 11:53 a.m.

It is unknown where she last was, but they think she is in the KCMO area.

They also don’t know what she was last wearing.

She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She weighs 150 pounds. She has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Her family is concerned for her mental and physical wellbeing.

If you know where she is, contact the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

