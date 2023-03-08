KC Crime Stoppers: Jeremy Stout

Aging & Style
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jeremy Stout is wanted on a Platte County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear in court concerning a sex offender registration violation.

According to KC Crime Stoppers, Stout’s last known address was near 83rd Street and Northwest Prairie View Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stout was described as a 44-year-old white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. Stout has brown hair and brown eyes, and he has tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is offered and all calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

