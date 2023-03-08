Aging & Style
FORECAST: Rain possible Wednesday, chilly temperatures to continue

By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spotty showers have lifted into the region. We will keep some activity around into the overnight and most will be on the light side. We should stay warm enough -- even overnight -- for all liquid moisture. A few snowflakes are possible up near the Missouri and Iowa state line. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We will keep that persistent east wind through the overnight and part of Wednesday, as well. Highs Wednesday will stay chilly and be in the 40s. Wednesday is not a washout by any means, but we should see a few intervals of light showers or patchy drizzle. Nothing significant. The better chance for measurable and steady rainfall comes on Thursday.

An area of low pressure will drift through the region, bringing rain and even some snow to Nebraska and Iowa. Again, we should stay mostly warm enough for rain. That system moves out Thursday afternoon into the evening. We dry out for a bit Friday and Saturday morning, ahead of another chance at a quick-moving system Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

All in all, this is a really active pattern with multiple storm systems -- as well as cooler air in the 40s -- through the weekend. I am seeing signs temperatures in the 50s will be back by the middle of next week.

