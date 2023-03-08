FORECAST: Additional rain expected Thursday

It has been a cloudy and dreary Wednesday. Expect light rain/drizzle through the rest of the evening. Temperatures will not change much tonight, with many areas in the upper 30s and low 40s overnight. A better shot of rain moves in with a storm system that will develop out of the Rockies. This will bring widespread rain across eastern Kansas and western Missouri early Thursday. Some areas may pick up an additional tenth to quarter inch of rain on already saturated ground. Flash flooding is not expected, but some ponding on the roads could make for a slower morning drive. Rain should taper off from west to east by midday into the early afternoon, as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. We’ll stay dry through Friday, but it will stay chilly. Many spots will be back in the mid-40s by the afternoon. We’ll see another system move through on Saturday, bringing additional rain to the area. This system should be out of here by Sunday morning, with a cold front swinging through. This will continue to reinforce the cooler-than-normal air into early next week. It looks like we won’t get much warmer until Tuesday or next Wednesday, when we’ll finally see highs closer to 50 degrees!

