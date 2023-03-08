Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The widow of KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer wants a special prosecutor to investigate her husband’s death.

On Facebook, Cassie Muhlbauer shared a link to a Change.org petition that is highly critical of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.

“The victim’s family and a majority of the police department and supporters have little to no confidence in the Jackson County Prosecutors office, led by Jean Peters Baker and her anti-police and anti-safety mentality, to fairly prosecute this case,” the petition states, in part.

The petition says the family is asking Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to appoint a special prosecutor or move the case to a different county.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for a statement. The office sent the following:

“There is no apparent conflict in this case. We prosecute teachers, but we are not anti-education. We prosecute nurses, but we’re not anti-nursing. We prosecute priests but we are not anti-Catholic. We will prosecute this case vigorously and ethically on behalf of all victims involved, as we do in all cases. We have no plans to make further comment as this is a pending case.”

Jerron Allen Lightfoot has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly crash that killed Officer Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ, and pedestrian Jesse Eckes.

According to court records, two seconds prior to the crash Lightfoot was driving over 89 MPH in a 35 MPH zone when he ran a red light and crashed into Muhlbauer’s patrol vehicle.

Lightfoot is scheduled to be back in court in April.

Previous coverage:

Memorial service held for Jesse Eckes, who was killed in crash along with Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Kansas City gives final salute to Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer

KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s obituary

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.