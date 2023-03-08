Amid nursing shortage, Research College of Nursing receives a $34.5M investment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - HCA Midwest Health just announced a $34.5 million investment into Research College of Nursing in an effort to address a critical shortage of nurses.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for registered nurses nationwide will hit more than 3.6 million by the year 2030.

Dr. Patrick Robinson, President of Research College of Nursing, wants to solve the problem locally by increasing enrollment.

He hopes to do that by expanding the program with a brand new, state of the art, innovative center for clinical advancement.

The $34.5 million project, funded by HCA Midwest Health, includes a 78,000-square-foot building with cutting-edge technology and smart classrooms for students.

“We need nurses and we need the increase in capacity to educate nurses,” Dr. Robinson said. “While this is going to be a sense of pride for all of us at Research College of Nursing and HCA, this is really a resource for all of Kansas City and will contribute to the health and welfare for all citizens of Kansas City.”

The new building will be positioned right next to the Research Medical Center. The goal is to break ground this spring. The grand opening is set for 2025, just in time for the college’s 120th anniversary.

