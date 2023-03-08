Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

61-year-old Leavenworth man pleads guilty to kissing teen nanny

FILE: Michael Moreau pleaded guilty to one count of battery.
FILE: Michael Moreau pleaded guilty to one count of battery.(Pixabay)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 61-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a single count of battery in connection with a September 2021 incident.

Michael Moreau of Leavenworth, Kansas, had been accused of kissing a 17-year-old girl working as a nanny for his neighbor’s infant child.

Court documents stated Moreau had gone over to the house to ask for a lawnmower, and then after the teen let him inside the home, he kissed her on the lips without her consent.

Initially charged with sexual battery, he pleaded guilty to a reduced crime. As part of the plea deal, Moreau will pay $2,000 in restitution and will not have any contact with the victim.

A sentencing hearing has been set for April 12.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
generic crash
Ambulance stolen at hospital crashes into 4 vehicles, causing injuries
Generic.
Independence man dies after being hit by pickup in parking lot of gas station

Latest News

Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks during a press briefing at the White House in...
Independence gun dealer to pay $150K to Kansas City in lawsuit settlement
Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools
Missouri passes open enrollment bill for public schools
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates positions his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Mizzou’s Dennis Gates named finalist for top minority coach award
Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. and teammates hold the Big 12 regular-season trophy after they...
Kansas Jayhawks out to defend Big 12 Tournament title in Kansas City