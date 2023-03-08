Aging & Style
2023 could be a record-setting year for KC events and conventions

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 Tournament is the first of several events coming into town that could be part of a record-setting year for events and conventions.

On Tuesday, the KC Sports Commission estimated that this year’s tournament would bring more than $20 million into the city. It’s the first event in a line of several showcasing the city.

Following the Big 12 men’s and women’s events, the city is hosting a NCAA regional and the NFL Draft.

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the KC Sports Commission, predicted that the next few weeks would be unlike any other in the city’s history.

“I think this is putting a signature exclamation point on our city and what we do through sport,” Nelson said.

Local businesses are excited to welcome thousands of fans back for the tournament, too. And, not just those in Power and Light.

Steve Stegall, the owner of Blue Line, said the River Market district has increasingly drawn fans into the area thanks to its easy access to the streetcar.

“It’s a fun atmosphere and a great place to be,” Stegall said. “We’re just like P&L. We have the same atmosphere, we get packed, the drinks are just cheaper.”

