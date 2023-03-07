Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Aging & Style
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

