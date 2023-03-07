Aging & Style
Snow creek wraps ski season on schedule, despite erratic winter weather

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WESTON, Mo. -- The last of the snow is melting away at Snow Creek. The resort ended its season over the weekend just as the weather warmed up to spring-like temperatures.

The snow melted off its slopes as workers started the long process of preparing for the nonwinter months.

It was almost time for Greg Mottashed and his team to relax. He is the general manager of Snow Creek.

“We’re just putting everything away,” Mottashed said. “Everything gets stored to protect it in the offseason.”

Mottashed described this past winter as a season of ups and downs. The resort opened in December amid ideal skiing conditions, but soon met bitter cold and strong winds that made it difficult to lay down snow.

In early January they had the opposite problem. It was unseasonably warm.

“Mother Nature wouldn’t cooperate with us,” Mottashed said. “It warmed up in January and melted off our snow to where we couldn’t continue for awhile.”

But Mottashed things picked back up for the rest of the season. Despite last week’s warmer temperatures Snow Creek stayed open right up to its planned closing date on Sunday. He added that Snow Creek was planning several offseason projects to upgrade equipment and machinery.

“I’m very happy with my team and how they got through the ups and downs of a tough season,” He said. “The weather was the only thing that was tough. Otherwise, things went well.”

