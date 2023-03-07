Police asking for help in finding endangered woman last seen Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman who went missing Monday evening is considered endangered.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated Carla Tackkett was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street about 6:30 p.m.

She is described as a 59-year-old white woman 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is said to take medication that makes her disoriented.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.

