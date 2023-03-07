Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Police asking for help in finding endangered woman last seen Monday

Carla Tackkett was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street about 6:30 p.m. on...
Carla Tackkett was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street about 6:30 p.m. on Monday.(KCPD)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman who went missing Monday evening is considered endangered.

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated Carla Tackkett was last seen in the area of Truman Road and Campbell Street about 6:30 p.m.

She is described as a 59-year-old white woman 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She is said to take medication that makes her disoriented.

Anyone with information should contact 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark

Latest News

FILE - A pole worker lays out "I Voted" stickers at a polling place June 14, 2022, in Las...
Missouri one of three states pulling out of effort to combat voter fraud
Raising awareness on Tornado Safety Day.
Statewide tornado drills Tuesday morning for Severe Weather Week
Garmin is showcasing its technology in planes to more than 60 high school girls from across the...
Female pilots gather for Women of Aviation Week, including at Garmin’s hangar in JoCo
Garmin is showcasing its technology in planes to more than 60 high school girls from across the...
Garmin celebrates Women of Aviation Week