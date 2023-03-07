Pets of the Day: Donald & Daisy

Donald and Daisy are a bonded pair who must go to the same home!

Both are very sweet and gentle.

They love to go on outdoor adventures and would do best in a home with a lot of outside room to roam.

Donald, the black and white one, is a 1-year-old Pointer mix. He weighs 56 pounds.

Daisy is all black and is a 2-year-old Pointer mix. She weighs 43 pounds.

If you’d like to adopt them or need more information, visit the website for Great Plains SPCA.

