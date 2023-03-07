Marijuana on ballots again next month

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Next month pot will be back on the ballot, as a number of cities look to get a cut of all those legal sales.

“We like to say in Independence, we tax pot roast, why not tax pot,” said Independence Mayor Rory Rowland.

On April 4th voters will answer two separate ballot questions, one for approval of a 3 percent tax that would go to Jackson County and another for a 3 percent tax for a number of cities in the metro.

Local leaders say that money would go into the general fund so it can be used for whatever they need.

The Mayor of Independence wants to use some of that money for a new police station, while other cities have other infrastructure projects in mind, like road repairs.

“All the municipalities in the county have separate needs every year, yes, infrastructure is probably one of the biggest needs but next year it could be something different. So, it would be nice to have the utilization of those funds for those needs,” said Grandview Mayor Leonard Jones.

As for Jackson County, they also have some possible use for the money.

“Infrastructure needs at our historic courthouse and also on veteran rights, some of the veteran services that we have in our community,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White.

Cass County will also be joining Jackson County in adding the 3 percent tax onto the ballot.

With less than a month until election day, leaders are trying to sell voters on the importance of approving both questions.

“If Independence passes and Blue Springs doesn’t then I’ll have to make the assumption that the people in Blue Springs didn’t understand what the issue was. So, that’s why communication is important and getting the word out to the people,” said Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross.

Officials said if both are approved the 6 percent tax would be one of the lowest tax rates in the country, much lower than Chicago and Denver.

