Man dies after I-70 motorcycle crash Monday morning

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man died Monday following a motorcycle crash on I-70.

The crash happened at 3:12 a.m. on eastbound I-70 just 0.1 miles west of State Line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the Kansas City, Missouri, man lost control of his 2013 Ducati motorcycle, leaving the roadway to the right. After losing control of the vehicle, the man fell off the overpass.

Crash reports said the man was wearing a helmet.

