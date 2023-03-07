Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man dies after I-70 motorcycle crash Monday morning

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 29-year-old man died Monday following a motorcycle crash on I-70.

The crash happened at 3:12 a.m. on eastbound I-70 just 0.1 miles west of State Line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when the Kansas City, Missouri, man lost control of his 2013 Ducati motorcycle, leaving the roadway to the right. After losing control of the vehicle, the man fell off the overpass.

Crash reports said the man was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas

Latest News

Community pays tribute to fallen crossing guard
Gardner crossing guard dies after being hit by teenage driver
Community pays tribute to fallen crossing guard
Gardner crossing guard dies after being hit by teenage driver
Snow creek closes for the season
Snow creek wraps ski season on schedule, despite erratic winter weather
Snow creek closes for the season
Snow creek wraps ski season on schedule, despite erratic winter weather