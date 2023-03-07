Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report

Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by Eric Hosmer off Minnesota Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(WIBW)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Lean back into retirement, LoCain.

The former Royals All-Star centerfielder likely headed to a spot one day in the Kansas City Royals Hall of Fame is retiring as a Royal, according to Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

Cain, who turns 37 years old next month, will return to Kauffman Stadium for a retirement ceremony at some point during the upcoming season, McCullough reported.

The rangy outfielder was brought to Kansas City as part of a trade that sent Alcides Escobar, Jeremy Jeffress and Jake Odorizzi from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Royals in exchange for Zack Greinke and Yuniesky Betancourt.

Cain was recently announced as an inductee into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, as well.

In his career as a Royal that spanned seven seasons, Cain carried a .289 batting average, clubbed 87 home runs and drove in 308 runs. He was named to the American League All-Star team in 2015 and finished third in MVP voting for the AL.

Known for his ability to cover ground quickly, having an infectious smile and being the butt of Salvador Perez pranks, Cain will retire as one of the franchise’s most beloved players.

“I went to some All-Star Games,” he told McCullough. “Won a championship with some great teammates in Kansas City. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a blast. I couldn’t really ask for more.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark

Latest News

Generic.
Independence man dies after being hit by pickup in parking lot of gas station
FILE
Kansas families struggling to pay bills urged to apply before aid programs close
Feb 29, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during during a Big 12 matchup between the Kansas...
WATCH: It’s Big 12 Tourney week in KC. Here’s what to expect
Missouri Attorney General announces 2022 top ten consumer complaints