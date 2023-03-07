Independence man dies after being hit by pickup in parking lot of gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 84-year-old Independence man has died after being hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot on Monday morning.

According to the police, the crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip located at 4005 S. Little Blue Parkway.

A 2017 Dodge Ram was backing out of its parking stall when it hit 84-year-old Nial Shirley.

Shirley was knocked down and sustained a “minor head injury.” He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then, on Tuesday, the police were notified that had had died due to his injury.

The person driving the pickup truck was not injured.

The police said they are still investigating the crash.

