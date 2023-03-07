Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college

High school student Cade Clark restored a 1954 John Deere tractor.
By Patricia Perry and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A high school senior in Texas is feeling confident about his life after graduation after he won big bucks for presenting a 1954 John Deere tractor he restored himself.

Frenship High School senior Cade Clark restored the tractor for AG Mechanics at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

Clark won first place in his class, grand champion in his division, and reserve grand champion of all the tractors in San Antonio.

“I won two welders, two torches, a toolbox, two buckles and then the $10,000 scholarship,” Clark told KCBD.

He said the money would go towards college.

Clark said he didn’t do the restoration for the fame, the glory, or even the new welders. He did it for the smiles he knew he’d get when everyone saw the shiny new tractor.

“The people I bought it from, they were crying whenever it left on the trailer. I really wanted to make it nice for them,” Clark said. “Their son was helping me. I knew he really wanted to see it new.”

Clark worked 700 hours to make the tractor farm ready. He said that from the first time he started it, he knew he had done something special.

“It was like a sense of accomplishment,” Clark said.

Clark has been in Future Farmers of America for four years. He said he’s learned a lot about taking on challenges from the organization.

“It’s taught me responsibility and a lot of self-discipline,” Clark said.

Clark said those life skills will help him in his next steps. After he walks across the stage, he’s plowing into his degree in agriculture business and a future in farming.

But first, he has another stock show to focus on in Houston.

“I’m pretty confident,” Clark said. “There’s a couple of things I’ve got to do to it that the judges told me in San Antonio. Once I get those fixed I feel like I’ll do pretty well.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 kidnapped Americans crossed into Mexico for health care
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
2 dead in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Community pays tribute to fallen crossing guard
Gardner crossing guard dies after being hit by teenage driver
Community pays tribute to fallen crossing guard
Gardner crossing guard dies after being hit by teenage driver