FORECAST: Wet weather the next few days in the metro

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Moist air continues to filter in from the southwest throughout the upper levels of the atmosphere. As we go through the afternoon, a short wave will develop quickly from the southwest and transition into the Missouri River Valley. This will develop scattered showers and a few isolated, weak thunderstorms, mainly towards the end of the day between 3 and 6 p.m. Wet and slick conditions for the drive home after work are looking more likely, so do you take caution on roadways while commuting toward the end of the day.

We’ll linger on with a weak trough into Wednesday, which will allow for isolated shower activity or drizzle activity, along with partly-cloudy to mostly-cloudy conditions. Temperatures will remain in the middle 40s and upper 40s, and we will continue with those temperatures into Thursday.

Thursday, however, is the day that an area of low pressure falls off the Rockies and tracks into the Central Plains. Widespread showers and a few isolated, weak thunderstorms are expected. Severe weather at this time is unlikely. However, copious amounts of rain may result in pooling or ponding on roadways.

I would like to say that temperatures rise dramatically through the weekend in the next week, but the atmosphere says otherwise. We will gradually increase temperatures back into the lower 50s, but this will take until the middle of next week to execute.

