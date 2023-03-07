FORECAST: Temps in 40s on tap for most of the next week

Today’s front system cooled us down a bit and brought a chilly breeze out of the northwest. Most of us only ended up in the 50s today, with some 60s to the south. We can expect that persistent north wind to stick around overnight, with lows dropping into the lower 30s. Our feels-like temperatures will likely be colder in the 20s as we wake up Tuesday morning.

Our dry and warm stretch comes to an end on Tuesday. Temperatures will fall off a bit to the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs, and rain chances start to increase by the afternoon. I expect spotty and light showers to start to move in from the southwest by the 3-6 p.m. window. No severe storms are expected with this wave, just mainly a few scattered showers. We have an active and rather broken pattern for the second half of this week, keeping rain chances in place through early Friday morning. It looks like Wednesday’s chances are falling off a bit, with just a few random showers around in the morning. The better shot will come on Thursday. Thinking we could see intervals of rain throughout the day, with most of the snow with this storm system staying to our north in Nebraska and Iowa. Friday, most of this activity clears out for a small break. We then watch the weekend, where another quick-moving disturbance could bring some rain/snow showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Not expecting any accumulation with this. The overall pattern after today is to keep us mainly in the 40s, below average for this time of year, until 50s work back in for part of next week.

