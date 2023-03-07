Female pilots gather for Women of Aviation Week, including at Garmin’s hangar in JoCo

NEW CENTURY, Ks. (KCTV) - Future female pilots looking to take over the sky are gathering all over the country this week for Women Of Aviation Week, including at Garmin’s hangar in New Century.

Garmin is showcasing its technology in planes to more than 60 high school girls from across the Kansas City metro---the most they’ve ever had for this annual event. They’re going to be getting a firsthand look at what it means to be a pilot, exploring the hangar and utilizing the behind-the-scenes tools like its flight simulator.

Women Of Aviation Week marks the anniversary of the world’s first female pilot license, on March 8, 1910.

The Garmin women of aviation will lead the way, answering questions and giving their perspective in the male-dominated field.

“The barrier to entering a very male-dominated field can be high, so showing them that it’s easy and possible and also other women are involved in the industry here at Garmin and even the air traffic control and maintenance,” said Lead Transportation Pilot and Safety Coordinator Jessica Koss. “That it’s a very rewarding industry, and they can absolutely do it if they want to.”

The Institute for Women of Aviation Worldwide said 455,000 women and girls have discovered the industry as part of the week’s celebration, as of April last year.

Koss shares her experiences and life story with the girls coming in every year. She said she wasn’t initially interested in the field growing up, until she saw the famed Blue Angels fly in an air show.

She started flying at 17 years old and now teaches people how easy it is. It can be overwhelming, for sure, but she wants to show that it is very possible to get into the field, or in this case---the sky.

“I let them know that I’m a mom and that I have three young girls, and that you can not only be in a male-dominated industry but also have a family and do all of that,” Koss said. “I just, more or less, let them know that it’s possible for them---That they don’t have to limit themselves just because there are a lot of men in this career field.”

