Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Biden administration sues to stop JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

JetBlue
JetBlue(Tomás Del Coro / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By DAVID KOENIG
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Biden administration sued on Tuesday to block JetBlue Airways from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and drive up air fares for consumers.

The Justice Department said the tie-up would especially hurt cost-conscious travelers who depend on Spirit, a budget carrier, to find cheaper options than they can find on JetBlue and other airlines.

Attorney General Merrick Garland was scheduled to hold a news conference to announce the lawsuit — a sign of the importance that the administration places on stopping further consolidation in the airline industry.

JetBlue and Spirit have anticipated the government challenge for weeks. The government had previously requested additional documents and depositions about JetBlue’s proposed $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit, the nation’s biggest budget airline. Negotiations over a possible settlement failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark
Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale

Latest News

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Biden to host South Korean leader Yoon for 2nd state visit
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell: Rate hikes could accelerate if economy stays strong
The owner of a wedding venue in Florida was caught on camera waving a gun at wedding guests.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Venue owner waves gun at wedding guests