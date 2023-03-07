Aging & Style
Baseball legend’s moving sale in Leawood draws hundreds

By Josh Jackson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A moving sale is taking place this week at the home of a former Major League Baseball superstar.

All sorts of items from Albert Pujols’ mansion could be yours, but you’ll need to act quickly.

“I’m just going to go ahead and take these, wrap them up, deliver them to my friend and enjoy the rest of my day,” Chris Nichols said.

Nichols was one of thousands in Leawood for the estate sale at the home of the future hall of famer.

“You can tell there has been a lot of foot traffic in here,” Nichols added. “The house looks cleaned out, so I’m sure they did good on their day today.”

The 10,000-square-foot mansion has everything from furniture to drum sets.

Although there’s no sports memorabilia, there’s plenty to choose from.

“Whether it be his sofa that he sat on or even an old ball glove or baseball that his kids played with, they can say that they bought it at the Albert Pujols house,” said Brown Button Estate Sales General Manager Josh St. Ama.

When Brown Button Estate Sales opened Tuesday morning, there were already close to 100 people waiting to get in.

Every person who makes a purchase is also helping the environment.

“The biggest reason why we started the company 12 years ago now is to reduce the amount of items that were going to a landfill, for instance,” St. Ama said. “It helps to reuse items that people moving on in life no longer need, whether they’re downsizing or wanted to renovate their house.”

“People who live in other neighborhoods come in and get to buy something that looks good in their house,” Nichols said. “They get an incredible discount on it and it saves it from the landfill. That ball keeps rolling right there.”

The estate sale will continue from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The home is located at 13805 Canterbury Street in Leawood.

