7 Highway closed following fatal crash in Cass County, Missouri

Generic.
Generic.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The sheriff’s office says a fatal crash in Cass County has closed 7 Highway at T Highway between Harrisonville and Garden City, Missouri.

The fatal crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on 7 Highway, south of Harrisonville near Freedom Road.

Two adults and a child were involved in the crash. One person died at the scene. Those who were injured were taken to local hospitals via helicopter.

Northbound traffic on 7 Highway has been closed at State Route T.

The sheriff’s office said it will stay closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is being diverted at S. Kauffman Road (which turns into T Highway going south), north to 2 Highway.

The sheriff’s office said drivers can also use Z Highway, which passes through Garden City, as a detour.

A map is below, indicating where the road closure is. No further details are currently available.

