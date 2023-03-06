School-specific eats available at Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Come one, come all, come hungry. As fans embark on the T-Mobile Center for this week’s Big 12 Tournament, they’ll do so with various dining options inside with school-specific designs.

The conference announced “Big 12 Eats” with 10 unique food items.

School Menu Item Ingredients Baylor The Baylor Float Vanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper Iowa State Cyclones Tenderloin Kaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onion, sweet and spicy pickles Kansas Jayhawks Mac & Cheese Pasta and creamy white cheese sauce, topped with house-smoked pulled pork, Levy signature BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions Kansas State K-State’s Wabash Cannondog Bacon-wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat purple relish Oklahoma Stormin’ From Norman Oklahoma Taco Frybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions and chili Oklahoma State Pistol Pete’s OSU Fried Corn Elote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos Texas Longhorn Quesadilla Triple cheese quesadilla, steak or chicken, with Burnt Orange salsa rojo sauce Texas Tech Tech’s Masked Rider Burger All-beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet picked jalapenos and Red Raiders BBQ sauce TCU TCU Loaded Tots Tater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, topped with Horned Frog purple sour cream West Virginia West Virginia Mountaineer Roll Sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a soft roll Big 12 Conference Big 12 Dog 12″ hot dog with toppings that represent Big 12 schools’ colors

The conference will make fans attempting to taste all 10 items get their steps in. Each of the items will be located in specific areas of the T-Mobile Center. A map of the locations selling each item can be found below.

Here's a map of where you can find each Big 12 school's "Big 12 Eats" at the T-Mobile Center. (Courtesy of Big 12 Conference)

