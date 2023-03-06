Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

School-specific eats available at Big 12 Tournament

The Big 12 Conference has unveiled 10 school-specific "Big 12 Eats" for this week's Big 12...
The Big 12 Conference has unveiled 10 school-specific "Big 12 Eats" for this week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.(Courtesy of Big 12 Conference)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Come one, come all, come hungry. As fans embark on the T-Mobile Center for this week’s Big 12 Tournament, they’ll do so with various dining options inside with school-specific designs.

The conference announced “Big 12 Eats” with 10 unique food items.

SchoolMenu ItemIngredients
BaylorThe Baylor FloatVanilla ice cream and Dr. Pepper
Iowa StateCyclones TenderloinKaiser bun, breaded pork tenderloin, sliced onion, sweet and spicy pickles
KansasJayhawks Mac & CheesePasta and creamy white cheese sauce, topped with house-smoked pulled pork, Levy signature BBQ sauce, and crispy fried onions
Kansas StateK-State’s Wabash CannondogBacon-wrapped jumbo hot dog topped with Wildcat purple relish
OklahomaStormin’ From Norman Oklahoma TacoFrybread topped with ground beef, shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, beans, onions and chili
Oklahoma StatePistol Pete’s OSU Fried CornElote-style bacon-fried corn topped with crushed Doritos
TexasLonghorn QuesadillaTriple cheese quesadilla, steak or chicken, with Burnt Orange salsa rojo sauce
Texas TechTech’s Masked Rider BurgerAll-beef patty, cheddar, fried onion ring, sweet picked jalapenos and Red Raiders BBQ sauce
TCUTCU Loaded TotsTater tots, spicy queso sauce, chopped house smoked brisket, pico de gallo, topped with Horned Frog purple sour cream
West VirginiaWest Virginia Mountaineer RollSliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a soft roll
Big 12 Conference Big 12 Dog12″ hot dog with toppings that represent Big 12 schools’ colors

The conference will make fans attempting to taste all 10 items get their steps in. Each of the items will be located in specific areas of the T-Mobile Center. A map of the locations selling each item can be found below.

Here's a map of where you can find each Big 12 school's "Big 12 Eats" at the T-Mobile Center.
Here's a map of where you can find each Big 12 school's "Big 12 Eats" at the T-Mobile Center.(Courtesy of Big 12 Conference)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
Rollover crash in Ray County seriously injures 19-year-old

Latest News

Patrick Chapman, 27, prepares for customers Thursday, March 2, 2023, at The Golden Scoop, an...
Kansas plan keeping low wages for disabled angers advocates
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
The Missouri Tigers wrestling program won its 12th consecutive conference championship after...
Staley HS star Rocky Elam clinches Mizzou’s 12th consecutive wrestling conference title
Ivan Henley, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to Murder 2nd Degree and three related offenses, in...
Man pleads guilty to killing person who was buying a gun from him in 2019