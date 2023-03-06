Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music concertgoers can add another one to the calendar.
Azura Amphitheater announced Monday morning that artists Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose will perform in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
The concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. A presale opportunity will be open March 9 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Using the code AZURA, the ticket link can be found here.
Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.
A week ago, Azura Amphitheater revealed it would host a concert by Weezer in June.
ALSO READ: Chris Young, Trace Adkins to highlight country music festival at The Legends
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.