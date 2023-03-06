On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson is coming to the Kansas City area for a concert.

Azura Amphitheater announced another significant trio of country music stars will perform in Bonner Springs, Kansas: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m.

A presale opportunity will be open March 9 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Using the code AZURA, the ticket link can be found here.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Earlier Monday, the outdoor concert venue stated Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose will have a performance of their own on Aug. 4.

