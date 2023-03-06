Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs

FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles on Feb. 6, 2019. Nelson is turning 90 this year, and he's celebrating with an all-star, two-day concert in Los Angeles this April. The Texas troubadour's milestone birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl will feature dozens of performers, including Neil Young, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Snoop Dogg.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country Music Hall of Famer Willie Nelson is coming to the Kansas City area for a concert.

Azura Amphitheater announced another significant trio of country music stars will perform in Bonner Springs, Kansas: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence and Gary Allan.

The concert will take place Saturday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m.

A presale opportunity will be open March 9 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Using the code AZURA, the ticket link can be found here.

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Earlier Monday, the outdoor concert venue stated Sam Hunt, Brett Young and Lily Rose will have a performance of their own on Aug. 4.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
FILE: Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against...
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season

Latest News

The Missouri Tigers wrestling program won its 12th consecutive conference championship after...
Staley HS star Rocky Elam clinches Mizzou’s 12th consecutive wrestling conference title
Ivan Henley, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday to Murder 2nd Degree and three related offenses, in...
Man pleads guilty to killing person who was buying a gun from him in 2019
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends basketball coach Mark Adams over racially insensitive comment
Sam Hunt performs during day 3 of the Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, Aug. 06, 2022, in...
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater