Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After four years in Kansas City, the partnership between the Chiefs and defensive end Frank Clark appears to be over. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that the two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a restructured contract, meaning Clark is expected to be released soon.

Kansas City traded for Clark in the off-season ahead of the 2019 season after he spent four seasons as a Seattle Seahawk. In four seasons with the Chiefs, Clark was an excellent postseason performer. His 13.5 sacks in the playoffs in his career rank third all-time in the NFL record book.

READ MORE: Reports: Chiefs won’t franchise tag Brown Jr.

He was an instrumental part of both Super Bowl runs in the past four seasons, tallying key playoff sacks during each title run.

Frank Clark was excellent in the playoffs during four seasons as a Chief. Here, he's pictured...
Frank Clark was excellent in the playoffs during four seasons as a Chief. Here, he's pictured sacking Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the AFC Championship Game. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

By releasing Clark, the Chiefs free up $21 million in cap space for the 2023 league year. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will accept the $7.675 million in dead cap that comes with making that move, per Over The Cap.

Clark spoke throughout this past season about his relationship with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, whom he called a father figure in his life. NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that a reunion could be possible once the move is complete and Clark becomes an unrestricted free agent.

