Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Meet ‘Aber-clam Lincoln,’ a 214-year-old clam

Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.
Experts said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.(Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories, INC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists in Florida have found a 214-year-old mollusk, based on the layers on its shells.

It’s been alive since 1809, so they named it “Aber-Clam Lincoln” after former President Abraham Lincoln who was born the same year.

Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories said an Americorps member named Blaine found it while walking with his family.

They said it’s an ocean quahog clam, a type that can live more than 200 years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
FILE: Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against...
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
An apparent stampede at a concert in Rochester, New York, has killed at least one person,...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech suspends basketball coach Mark Adams over racially insensitive comment
Sam Hunt performs during day 3 of the Windy City Smokeout on Saturday, Aug. 06, 2022, in...
Sam Hunt, Brett Young, Lily Rose to perform at Azura Amphitheater