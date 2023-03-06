Aging & Style
Lawrence man sentenced to prison for child pornography convictions

Bruce S. Springsteen
Bruce S. Springsteen(Douglas Co., Kan. Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 65-year-old man from Lawrence, Kansas, was sentenced Monday for attempted sexual exploitation of a child by conducting internet searches for child pornography and violating his probation terms.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced that Bruce S. Springsteen was sentenced to a total of 92 months in prison. Judge Stacey Donovan sentenced Springsteen to 68 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections. That sentencing will be served consecutively with a 24-month sentence for violating the probations terms that had been set in a similar 2021 case.

In that 2021 case, Springsteen had pleaded no contest to three counts of attempted exploitation of a child. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison by Judge Donovan, who then suspended that sentence to 24 months of probation. He then violated the terms of his probation agreement in June 2022 when he attempted to conduct internet searches for explicit material of a child who was under 18 years of age.

Springsteen was sentenced Monday as a persistent sex offender in Kansas. He was already subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender based on his previous conviction.

