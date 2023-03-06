Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Kansas Senate, House each hold hearings on trans bills

The House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing Monday on Senate Bill 180.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawmakers in both the Kansas Senate and House heard testimony on proposed bills involving trans women Monday.

The Senate Education Committee held a hearing on House Bill 2238, or the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,’ which would limit girls sports in schools to biologically born females.

“In the course of my doctorate, I studied human sexuality extensively through the lenses of biology psychosocial science and theology,” Rev. Dr. Annie Ricker, a Topeka pastor and part of Kansas Interfaith Action, said. “This bill ignores all of them to legislate from bias.”

“Each [sex] should prosper in their own giftings, not selling themselves so short to believe they can only achieve success by taking the rewards of others,” Julia Campbell, from Young Women for America, argued.

At the same time, the House Health and Human Services Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 180, also known as the ‘Women’s Bill of Rights.’ It would legally define male and female biologically and allow those distinctions to be made for facilities by government entities.

“The WBOR doesn’t remove anybody from society it simply fortifies existing law to protect women’s safety and privacy,” Hadley Manning, speaking for Independent’s Women’s Voice, said.

“The irony of this so-called women’s bill of rights is that it doesn’t actually enumerate any rights,” Caroline Dean, also from Kansas Interfaith Action, argued. “Instead, it weaponizes the rhetoric of rights to erase protections for trans people.”

You can view the full hearings on the Kansas Legislature YouTube channel, or below.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark enjoys a cigar after they beat the Cincinnati...
Report: Chiefs to release Frank Clark
Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale

Latest News

FILE - A pole worker lays out "I Voted" stickers at a polling place June 14, 2022, in Las...
Missouri one of three states pulling out of effort to combat voter fraud
Raising awareness on Tornado Safety Day.
Statewide tornado drills Tuesday morning for Severe Weather Week
Garmin is showcasing its technology in planes to more than 60 high school girls from across the...
Female pilots gather for Women of Aviation Week, including at Garmin’s hangar in JoCo
Garmin is showcasing its technology in planes to more than 60 high school girls from across the...
Garmin celebrates Women of Aviation Week
Raising awareness on Tornado Safety Day.
Tornado safety day