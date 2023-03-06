Kansas City gas prices fall again, but could rise as spring & summer approach

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices fell again this week, continuing the downward trend enjoyed by motorists lately.

The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in the metro fell 4.2 cents this week, to $2.92. That number is 21 cents lower than a month ago and 75 cents lower than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy, an organization that tracks and analyzes gas prices across the country.

Gas price trends have been more up-and-down nationally, rising 3.5 cents this past week, to an average of $3.36 a gallon. That number is down 6.5 cents from a month ago and 69 cents lower than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy.

Diesel prices have fallen 4.6 cents in the past week, standing at $4.34 per gallon.

Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis warned against expecting the downward trend to continue in the coming weeks and months, saying that regions moving over to summer gasoline blends and increased driver demand as the weather gets warmer will likely raise costs soon.

“While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring,” said Patrick De Haan By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”

