Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

In ‘junk fee’ fight, US shares airlines’ rules for seating families

FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in...
FILE - A JetBlue plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Transportation Department is rolling out a “dashboard” to let travelers see at a glance which airlines help families with young children sit together at no extra cost.

The announcement Monday comes as the department works on regulations to prevent families from being separated on planes.

It’s the latest salvo in the Biden administration’s efforts to clamp down on what it calls “junk fees” and to put pressure on airlines to improve service.

The dashboard rewards airlines with a green check if they guarantee that an adult family member can sit next to their young children if seats are available. On Monday, only three of the 10 U.S. airlines listed on the website received a green check: Alaska, American and Frontier.

The site also includes links to each airline’s customer policies.

“Parents traveling with young kids should be able to sit together without an airline forcing them to pay junk fees,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a release announcing the dashboard. He gave his department credit for pressuring airlines, “and now we’re seeing some airlines start to make this common-sense change.”

Airlines say they try and usually succeed at seating families together, but they have stopped short of making iron-clad promises. This year, several carriers have pledged to make changes in their seating policies.

Last month, Frontier Airlines said it would automatically seat at least one parent next to any child younger than 14.

United Airlines said it would let families with children younger than 12 to pick adjoining seats at no extra cost starting in early March in certain fare classes. The announcement seemed to fall short of Transportation standards, however, because the department issued a notice last July that it intends to ban extra charges to have a family adult sit next to children up to age 13.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
18-year-old airlifted to hospital following ATV crash
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
FILE: Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against...
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season

Latest News

A man named Jorge, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, talks about what...
Passenger talks about flight interrupted by bird strike
Jeanne Fox celebrated her 105th birthday in Knoxville Friday.
Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration
Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
FILE - Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual Grammy Week...
On the road again: Willie Nelson, Tracy Lawrence to perform in Bonner Springs
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference