FORECAST: Slightly cooler Monday will remain above normal temps

Kansas City's day planner for Sunday night.
Kansas City's day planner for Sunday night.
By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After an absolutely beautiful Sunday with temperatures that topped out in the low 70s for many locations, we’re going to cool down into the upper 40s overnight. A cold front will swing through bringing a brief shower or sprinkle between the Missouri and Iowa state line during the overnight hours. But this rain will not be impactful with hardly anything measurable expected. Monday afternoon temperatures recover into the upper 50s to low 60s with a few spots farther south and east returning to the 70s by the afternoon.

Our cooling trend continues throughout the work week. Temperatures after Tuesday will likely stay in the 40s with a much more active weather pattern setting up. A few showers could develop late Tuesday night with scattered showers arriving by Wednesday. Rain will become more widespread and could get heavy at times Thursday which could make for some slower travel times mid to late in the week. Unfortunately, these cooler-than-normal temperatures look to stick around for several days in a row, even into the upcoming weekend.

