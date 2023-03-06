FORECAST: A beautiful start to your work week

Mainly-clear to partly-cloudy skies are common for Monday, as temperatures still rise above average by 5 to 10 degrees, into the lower 60s. Expect a north wind at 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts around 20 mph. We will steadily increased moisture content to the upper levels from the south through the next several days. During this time, some of this moisture will mix down into the middle levels of the atmosphere and allow for several spouts of wet weather to occur.

Tuesday afternoon into the early evening, we will have an opportunity for scattered showers and weak thunderstorms that will surge in from the south. Because of the increase in cloud cover and wet weather, temperatures will fall back to below average, in the middle and upper 40s. We will continue these temperatures throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.

The bulk of our wet weather activity is expected this Thursday as an area of low pressure comes off of the Rockies and transitions into the Central Plains. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather risk at this time is rather low. This is mainly due to how far out the forecast lies, but I will continue to monitor closely throughout the next 24 to 48 hours.

A quick reminder that this Sunday, we will be springing forward one hour with our clocks. This could be the final year of daylight saving time, as legislators have taken up measures to potentially suspend the twice-yearly practice.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.