Family, community members canvas Northland neighborhood in search of missing teen

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - A local teen’s family and the AdHoc Group Against Crime canvassed the area near the Lakeview Terrace Mobile Home Park near Gladstone on Sunday. Jayden Robker, 13, has been missing since February 2. He was last seen near NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue in a green camo hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black tennis shoes.

“If we can get any information from anybody, it would be appreciated,” said Jayden’s mother, Heather Robker. “We want to raise awareness for my son’s information and his face and picture.”

Jayden’s aunt, Susan Deedon, drove from Illinois to Kansas City to help the search efforts. She says Jayden has a big heart and big dreams.

“He’s such a great kid. That crooked smile gets me every time,” Deedon said. “He was just that young kid that had great ambitions. He saved the little bit of money he had so he could buy some car wash supplies so he could start a car wash so he could buy an iPhone. At the age of 13, he had dreams and ambitions to do those things.”

Jayden has been missing for more than 30 days. The family continues to search, but they need the public’s help.

“It’s just hard. It’s been over a month. It’s just heartbreaking, heart-wrenching,” Deedon said. “Every time you go and look somewhere, or you get a tip and follow up and then it wasn’t him. It’s just really heart-wrenching.

The missing teen was last seen on a skateboard. HIs family is desperately searching for leads.

“When you see his picture, share it on Facebook,” Deedon said. “Share it in groups that you’re in, local yard sale groups, anything that can get his picture spread far and wide.”

“Anything little can be shared, and it would help a lot,” Robker said.

Police say Jayden Robker is 5-foot-7 and 127 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you find him, police ask that you call the KCPD Juvenile Unit at 816-234-5150.

Jayden’s family has also organized a GoFundMe to help with the search.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.