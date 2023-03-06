Aging & Style
Critical shooting on Kansas City’s east side Monday morning

Police are investigating the circumstances of an east side shooting early Monday morning that...
Police are investigating the circumstances of an east side shooting early Monday morning that left one person hospitalized and a gunman on the run.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Kansas City’s east side early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue at 3:55 a.m., finding one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and canvassing for eyewitnesses.

