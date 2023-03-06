Critical shooting on Kansas City’s east side Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Kansas City’s east side early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 35th Street and Prospect Avenue at 3:55 a.m., finding one person suffering from gunshot wounds. That person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect is in custody, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the shooting and canvassing for eyewitnesses.

