2nd grader dresses up as her teacher for Superhero Day

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.(Bentonville Schools)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) – A young girl in Arkansas is proving that not all heroes wear capes.

Students at R.E. Baker Elementary School in Bentonville were asked to dress like their favorite superhero on Friday.

Instead of going with one of the classics, second grader Caroline Carlson chose to dress like her teacher Jaime Deigh, according to Bentonville Schools.

In a Facebook post, the school district wrote, “Forget the cape. Throw on a jean jacket and change the world wherever you are today, Bentonville!”

The school district shared a sweet photo of Caroline and her teacher in matching outfits, complete with a school T-shirt and jean jacket.

