Rollover crash in Ray County seriously injures 19-year-old

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Ray County early Sunday morning left a 19-year-old man seriously injured.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, the crash occurred when the driver of a 2008 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on Highway EE west of Profitt Road at 1:40 a.m.

Reports indicate that the driver’s vehicle went off the left side of the road, continued off the road and struck an embankment, sending the vehicle airborne. The car sturkc the ground and rolled several times, ejecting the 19-year-old from Richmond, Missouri, from the vehicle.

The driver of the single-vehicle crash was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

