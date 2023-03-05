Aging & Style
Mizzou claims highest SEC Tournament seed in school history

Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left,...
Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left, celebrate after the team's overtime win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first year of the Dennis Gates era at Missouri has led to overwhelming success for the Tigers. On Saturday, Gates wrapped up the No. 4 seed and a double bye at the SEC Tournament with an 82-77 win over Ole Miss in Columbia.

The top-4 seed at the SEC Tournament is the highest seeding in Missouri’s 11 seasons in the conference.

READ MORE: Missouri clinches SEC No. 4 seed, beats Ole Miss 82-77

Missouri will begin play in Nashville on Friday, during the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. They’ll take on the winner of a second-round game between No. 5 seed Tennessee and the winner of a first-round game between No. 12 seed South Carolina and No. 13 Ole Miss. That game will be played 25 minutes after the conclusion of the first quarterfinal game, which will tip off at noon CT.

This year, the Tigers have a 23-8 record. Missouri went 11-7 in SEC conference play.

Check out the full SEC Tournament bracket below:

