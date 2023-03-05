Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KCPD searches for missing teenager

missing
missing(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old girl, last seen near 92nd and Cherry Street.

According to a report, Jellica Lehman was last seen on Sunday around 9 a.m. KCPD says Lehman’s family is concerned about her mental and physical well-being.

Lehman was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a purple and white stripped t-shirt, black pants and a silver backpack. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a septum piercing. Lehman is said to be about five feet and four inches tall and weighing about 310 pounds.

KCPD is asking for anyone that knows any information as to Lehman’s whereabouts to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or to call 911.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about

Latest News

Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid
Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid
Argument leads to deadly shooting in KCMO
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas