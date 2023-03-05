KCPD searches for missing teenager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is searching for a missing 18-year-old girl, last seen near 92nd and Cherry Street.

According to a report, Jellica Lehman was last seen on Sunday around 9 a.m. KCPD says Lehman’s family is concerned about her mental and physical well-being.

Lehman was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a purple and white stripped t-shirt, black pants and a silver backpack. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a septum piercing. Lehman is said to be about five feet and four inches tall and weighing about 310 pounds.

KCPD is asking for anyone that knows any information as to Lehman’s whereabouts to contact the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or to call 911.

