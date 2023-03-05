Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.
Police said a man was found shot Saturday night in the aforementioned area. After emergency personnel transported the man to a local hospital, he died of his injuries.
KCPD said it was investigating shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. There are currently no suspects in custody.
A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest.
This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as new information becomes available.
