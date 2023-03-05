Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland

File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left an adult male dead in the 1300 block of Highland Avenue.

Police said a man was found shot Saturday night in the aforementioned area. After emergency personnel transported the man to a local hospital, he died of his injuries.

KCPD said it was investigating shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. There are currently no suspects in custody.

A $25,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new KC-specific ride-share program---Project Iris---is launching in the city later this month.
Kansas City-specific ride-share program launching in mid-March
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect

Latest News

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater takes the stage at the Gaillard Center.
Alvin Ailey is returning to Kansas City for the first time in six years
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
First month of pot sales top $100 million
More than $100M of Marijuana Bought In Missouri in February