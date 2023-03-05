Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

K-State’s Tang named Big 12 Coach of the Year

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA...
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang signals to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan, Kan., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first year of the Jerome Tang experiment in Manhattan has been an overwhelming success. On Sunday, coaches from the Big 12 honored him by selecting the former Baylor assistant as the Big 12 Coach of the Year.

Tang led the Wildcats to a 23-8 record and the No. 3 seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament after the Wildcats were picked to finish in 10th place in the preseason poll.

The 23 wins from Tang in his first season in Manhattan ties him with Bob Huggins for second-most wins in a first season as a Kansas State head coach. Bruce Weber won 27 games during his first year at the helm for the Wildcats.

READ MORE: KU’s Jalen Wilson unanimously named Big 12 Player of the Year

Kansas State senior forward Keyontae Johnson was unanimously selected by the conference’s coaches as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named the unanimous Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson was named the unanimous Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.(Charlie Riedel | AP)

Senior guard Markquis Nowell was named a First Team All-Big 12 selection and was to the All-Defensive Team.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson celebrates at the end of the team's 67-63 win over Texas Tech in an...
KU’s Jalen Wilson named unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left,...
Mizzou claims highest SEC Tournament seed in school history
FILE: Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against...
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season