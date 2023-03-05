Aging & Style
FORECAST: Breezy and warm Sunday ahead

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST
Pleasant weather in store tonight with temperatures returning to the 40s closer to the late evening hours with mid to upper 30s on track early Sunday. Clouds will increase leaving us with an overcast sky to start. Despite more clouds than sun temperatures will easily warm into the mid to upper 60s by the afternoon as southerly winds increase between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up near 40 at times.

A cold front will swing through after dark bringing a brief cooldown to the area Monday, but it will still be pleasant with highs near 60 degrees. Active weather kicks in midweek as multiple systems increase rain chances Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures should stay above freezing while most of the rain comes in, but as we cool down into the 20s overnight some snow may try to mix in. Right now snowfall totals do not look impressive, but we could pick up an inch of rain by the upcoming weekend.

