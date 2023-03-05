Aging & Style
FORECAST: Beautiful late winter weekend, temperatures climb even more along with stronger winds

3-5-23 weather
3-5-23 weather(kctv)
By Warren Sears
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What a beautiful late winter weekend we have in place! Temperatures climb even more on Sunday, but we will have much stronger winds in place. Expect a south wind today from 15-25 mph, but gusts could reach as high as 30-35 mph in spots. This in turn helps us warm to near 70 degrees. Expect intervals of clouds to start with some afternoon sunshine. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will only drop to 49 degrees, staying breezy out of the south.

Some slight changes are on the way for Monday as a weak cold front arrives, but it only drops us to the lower 60s. Still a great start to the work week. A secondary front really switches up our weather pattern come Tuesday. 40s for highs set back into the region and lock in place for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. We also have a super active week of weather ahead. Multiple different storm systems bring numerous rain chances, but we cannot rule out a few snowflakes late week. The first system brings spotty showers in the afternoon on Tuesday. Those showers become a bit more widespread Wednesday, with some more steady rain likely following for Thursday as well. It will not be a washout with rain at all times mid to late week, but we will keep those chances around off and on from Tuesday afternoon through Friday morning. IF we are going to see any snow mixing in, it would be Friday morning. The upcoming weekend will be chilly, but dry for now. Temperatures through mid-March stay on the cooler side.

