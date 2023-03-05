Aging & Style
Excelsior Springs Hotel wins The Knots best of weddings and wedding wire’s couples choice award for the fifth year in a row

the elms
the elms(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC metro area couples looking for an exquisite wedding experience, that can also provide a destination feel, can look no further than the Elms Hotel & Spa in Excelsior Springs, Mo.

The luxury hotel and spa has been named as the winner in The Knot’s Best of Weddings and WeddingWire’s Couples’ Choice Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

The property offers couples newly renovated ballrooms, indoor and outdoor pools and resort style amenities. It also features three on-site dining options and is among vineyards, golf courses and parks.

The Elms Hotel and Spa is a part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio. The Destination by Hyatt brand is a collection of independent hotels and resorts.

