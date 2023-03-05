Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height

FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn made history at the NFL Combine. Vaughn, who was a Consensus All-American during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, set a new mark for height in Indianapolis.

Vaughn was measured at 5-foot-5, the shortest height recorded of any player at the NFL Combine since data began being tracked in 2003, per NFL Research.

READ MORE: North KC alum turns heads at NFL Combine

During the 2022 season, Vaughn rushed for 1,558 yards and nine touchdowns, adding three scores as a receiver. During his three-year career in Manhattan, Vaughn scored 43 touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland

Latest News

Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left,...
Mizzou claims highest SEC Tournament seed in school history
FILE: Kansas players celebrate after their NCAA college basketball championship game against...
Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season
Missouri's Noah Carter celebrates a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Missouri clinches SEC No. 4 seed, beats Ole Miss 82-77
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) shoots past Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the first...
No. 3 Kansas smothered by No. 9 Texas, closes Big 12 play with 75-59 defeat