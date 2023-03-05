Big 12 Tournament set following final weekend of regular season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The bracket is set for the 2023 Men’s Big 12 Tournament.

As is typically the case, the Kansas Jayhawks are the No. 1 seed in Kansas City, while the Kansas State Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in their first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

The Jayhawks, who this season won their 17th regular season conference title in 20 seasons under Bill Self, will play the winner of the 8/9 matchup between West Virginia and Texas Tech. That game will be played Thursday at 2 p.m. CT.

The Wildcats will play the last quarterfinal game Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. CT. They’ll take on the TCU Horned Frogs, a squad they split their regular season matchups with.

Last year, the Jayhawks won the conference tournament en route to a No. 1 seed and a national championship.

