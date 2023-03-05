Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Department was dispatched to the 8000 block of Euclid on Saturday, Mar. 4, around 10 p.m. on reported gun shots.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male near the back of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers on scene attempted life saving measures until paramedics were able to arrive.

According to a report, there was a disturbance at the residence. Officials say there was a subject of custody involved which led to the victim being shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are conducting an area canvass for evidence and witnesses. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for any information related to the murder and results in an arrest.

KCPD is asking if anyone saw anything in the area, to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Callers may also leave an anonymous tip on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.