Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid

Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid
Adult male suffers fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD investigates homicide near 8000 block of Euclid(KCTV)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Department was dispatched to the 8000 block of Euclid on Saturday, Mar. 4, around 10 p.m. on reported gun shots.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male near the back of a residence, suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers on scene attempted life saving measures until paramedics were able to arrive.

According to a report, there was a disturbance at the residence. Officials say there was a subject of custody involved which led to the victim being shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are conducting an area canvass for evidence and witnesses. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for any information related to the murder and results in an arrest.

KCPD is asking if anyone saw anything in the area, to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Callers may also leave an anonymous tip on the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter
St. Lukes East Hospital placed on a temporary lock down while police searched for a shooting...
St. Luke’s East Hospital placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooting suspect
Calming fears over serious dog disease
Potentially deadly dog disease scaring Kansas Citians
A new beginning for airport shoeshiner
KCI shoeshiner returns to new terminal
FILE — Three people were killed after a firetruck collided with an SUV and crashed into a...
Opticom: The safety system that didn’t work in KC, and the city won’t talk about

Latest News

Argument leads to deadly shooting in KCMO
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
Fight for medical cannabis in Kansas
Marijuana advocates meet to promote medical marijuana in Kansas
File - Police lights in Kansas City, Missouri.
Adult male dead, KCPD investigating in 1300 block of Highland